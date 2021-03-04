Trinity music teacher ready to lead a big band at Abbey Road

For more than 30 years, the Len Phillips Big Band have been entertaining lovers of swing music across the country and around the world.

Later this month, they are to perform the first big band live stream direct from Abbey Road Studios, with a Trinity School teacher, Joe Pettitt, as the band leader.

The Len Phillips Big Band have been heard on BBC Radio 2 and they play regularly at The Ritz in London. The 17-piece band, which usually plays an annual Christmas concert at Croydon’s Ashcroft Theatre, is recording a new album at the studios made famous by The Beatles and their producer George Martin.

On March 20, led by Pettitt, they will switch on the cameras and microphones for the stream, in a tribute to Len Phillips, who died earlier this year.

The band will be joined by Matt Ford, considered the finest big band singer in Britain, for 90 minutes of “the most swinging music and brilliant songs”.

No ticket is required. Go to the Len Phillips Big Band Facebook page or YouTube channel to watch.

The concert will also be available to view for a further two weeks if you miss it live.

Pettitt, Trinity’s head of jazz, rock and pop (yes, they have one), has been the band’s leader since 2010, during which time the orchestra has worked with the Puppini Sisters, Joe Stilgoe, Gary Williams, Clare Teal, Len Goodman, Gary Wilmot, Anita Harris and many more.

