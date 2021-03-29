New Addington residents asked to report their pot holes

The New Addington Residents’ Association is carrying out a survey of residents over the state of their roads.

“We are aware that there are many roads in New Addington and Fieldway that are damaged and littered with potholes,” NARA announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.

“To measure the overall extent of how good or bad the roads in New Addington are from a resident’s perspective, we would like to ask as many people as possible to complete this very short survey. You are not required to enter any personal details.”

NARA undertakes to store the data gathered securely, and it will be used only by NARA.

The overall anonymised results of the data will be shared with various parties.

