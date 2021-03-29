New Addington residents asked to report their pot holes

The New Addington Residents’ Association is carrying out a survey of residents over the state of their roads.
“We are aware that there are many roads in New Addington and Fieldway that are damaged and littered with potholes,” NARA announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.
“To measure the overall extent of how good or bad the roads in New Addington are from a resident’s perspective, we would like to ask as many people as possible to complete this very short survey. You are not required to enter any personal details.”
NARA undertakes to store the data gathered securely, and it will be used only by NARA.
The overall anonymised results of the data will be shared with various parties.
- You can support Inside Croydon’s news-breaking independent local journalism. Sign up today as a subscriber. Click here
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations
- Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors
- Content on this site is also licensed via Ping! News. To access content for copying in full or in part, please visit https://pingnews.uk/
Having reported dozens of potholes by phone and on the site – with just two filled so far Perhaps this is a simpler way of getting this dealt with?
It is not just on the New Addington and Fieldway estates that there are problems with potholes, it’s borough and nationwide. In Selsdon, it’s often the same potholes that reappear year on year. They are never repaired properly – just filled in as a tick box exercise until the same problems recurs the following winter. And Farley Road has the additional problem of the replacement utilities sinking gradually.
There is no apparent comeback on shoddy work either on the contractors that cause many of the potholes with poor quality patching or those effecting repairs. For those contractors it’s the gift that keeps on giving.
There needs to be a both a guarantee and liability for those damaging roads and those paid to repair. On the basis that all road works need council sanction the monitoring function already exists. The dots need to be joined up.