Second fatal stabbing on Addiscombe street in a month

Police are investigating the second murder on an Addiscombe street in less than a month, after a man was stabbed to death on Alpha Road just after 9pm last night.

Two other men were treated for stab wounds in hospital, their injuries reported to be connected with last night’s fatal incident.

The dead man had not yet been identified, with the police seeking his family.

That death means that there have been almost 20 fatal stabbings in London in just the first three months of 2021.

This includes one night in February when there were 10 stabbings in the space of two hours in and around Croydon. In one case on the night of February 5, 22-year-old Lavaun Witter died from his wounds in Wisbeach Road, Selhurst. Four men have been arrested in connection with his murder.

It was on March 3, on Alpha Road, that Tai Jordan O’Donnell, 19, died from stab wounds after an attack in broad daylight. The police have charged a woman with his murder and arrested a man who was released while under investigation.

This tragedy has been reported as being unrelated to gang crime, and the police have so far not said that it is linked in any way to last night’s stabbings on Alpha Road.

Croydon Council has had a “violence reduction unit” since 2018, though there has been no independent assessment of its effectiveness. The future of the unit is uncertain, after the director appointed to head it up, Sarah Hayward, was promoted to another position. The council has not named a replacement director for the violence reduction unit.

Last night, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at approximately 21:10hrs on Tuesday, 30 March to reports of a stabbing on Alpha Road, Croydon.

“Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to trace his next of kin.

“Two men – no further details – have self-presented at a south London hospital with stab injuries. They are believed to be connected to the prior Alpha Road incident. We await an update on their conditions.”

Police urge anyone with information to call 101 quoting CAD 7449/30March or leave information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

