Burger chain Wendy’s eyes town centre site in return to UK

Wendy’s, the American burger restaurant chain, is coming to Croydon, with big plans for a prime location in the town centre as part of a big expansion throughout Britain.

The group has submitted plans for a restaurant on two levels in Norfolk House, using a former Barclays Bank at the busy Wellesley Road and George Street junction, close to East Croydon Station. The location will put Wendy’s in head-to-head competition with nearby branches of Nando’s, a small McDonald’s and the outlets in Boxpark.

According to the planning application, the company aims to create 30 jobs in an outlet which will offer dine-in, takeaway and delivery services.

The website BigHospitality has reported that Wendy’s has already confirmed plans for restaurants in Reading and Oxford, the group’s first openings in the UK since it pulled out of the market 21 years ago.

Croydon is one of 20 UK sites that Wendy’s intends to roll out in the next 18 months.

In its planning application with Croydon Council, the company notes that Wendy’s is “now beginning a sustained and comprehensive return to the UK”.

