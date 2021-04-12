Sign up for Windrush fund information event, Apr 21

Voice4Change England has announced the Windrush Community Fund.

This fund is open to community and grassroots groups and organisations seeking financial assistance to help ensure that community groups can give support to those of the Windrush generation who may have faced difficulties in demonstrating their status or who may have suffered losses because of this.

The aim of the Windrush Community Fund is to raise awareness and support engagement among those eligible for the government’s Windrush Compensation Scheme and Windrush Scheme.

Charitable, community and grassroot organisations that work with affected communities can bid for an award from £2,500 to £25,000 to ensure all people affected by Windrush are aware of the support available and are not missing out on the schemes or latest information.

The Home Office fund has been designed with the Windrush Cross-Government Working Group and will be administered by Voice4Change England. V4CE has no role or connection with the Windrush Scheme or Windrush Compensation Scheme but is focused on assisting community groups who apply for the fund. Final decisions on funding will be made by the Windrush Cross-Government Working Group and the Home Office.

The fund has been set up in particular to encourage applications from those organisations that are led by affected communities or work mainly with affected communities. Affected communities are those facing difficulties in demonstrating their lawful status in the UK, depending on when they arrived, and those who therefore suffered losses in proving their right to work, finding a place to live, accessing healthcare or some other impact.

For more information about Voice4Change, visit their website by clicking here.

To sign up for the free information meeting on Zoom, visit Eventbrite by clicking here.

