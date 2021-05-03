Big Local looking to fund deserving Broad Green groups

Got an idea for a small project that will improve the lives of people in Broad Green? There’s an organisation in your neighbourhood that wants to distribute thousands of pounds of grant money to the right causes.

In the past five years, Big Local Broad Green has awarded small grants to more than 70 local projects who have provided much-valued support, assistance and improvements to our local community. And now they are looking for other groups and causes that deserve similar support.

Big Local Broad Green is a resident-led initiative with a vision that Broad Green will be a vibrant and thriving place. Its people – young and old – are united, connected, resilient to change and proud to live here.

It is funded by Local Trust.

A spokesperson for BLBG said, “Since we launched in 2016, we have awarded small grants to more than 70 local projects, including tackling gun crime, dealing with domestic violence, and assisting young carers, the homeless, or those dealing with mental health issues or living with cancer. More than 2,500 local people have been helped in the process.

“Big Local Broad Green are currently welcoming applications for small grants of £500 to £2,000 to fund projects that improve the lives of people living, working and studying in the Broad Green area.”

To see the full list of previously funded projects, visit the BLBG website by clicking here.

To get full information on this year’s round of grants, application forms and guidelines for applying, visit the website here: https://biglocalbroadgreen.co.uk/small-grants/

Applicants need to ensure that their project fits in with the national Big Local outcomes and Big Local Broad Green’s priorities.

The closing date for applications is Thursday May 20.

Big Local Broad Green is also actively recruiting new volunteers for its steering group. “We welcome applications from people who live, work or study in the Broad Green area and are interested in making it a better place for everyone.

“This is an exciting opportunity to be part of an innovative grassroots programme with access to an array of personal development and networking opportunites at a both local and national level.”

More information can be found on the website or people can get in touch with Catrina.Lynch@biglocalbroadgreen.co.uk.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

