Wallington groups seek to clean-up for Christian Aid Week

Members of St Michael and All Angels junior choir, siblings Viviene and Jansen Lim are getting ready for a sponsored litter pick on May 23.

They will be raising money for international relief and development charity Christian Aid in its 75th anniversary year.

Teams from Wallington and South Beddington churches and youth groups will join them to help clean up Beddington Park, Mellows Park, woodlands south of Roundshaw Common and public areas around local churches.

“Climate justice and the environment are a big part of Christian Aid’s work in places of need across the world, and it’s a local issue too, so what better way to raise awareness, show support and make a difference?” said organiser Immo Hüneke.

Other events this month include an online quiz, prize bingo and local collections during Christian Aid Week (May 10 to 16), with a stall at Wallington Farmers’ Market on May 8 to kick things off.

And the organisers are still encouraging others to join in and volunteer.

To set up your own fundraising page and e-envelope, register for activities, sponsor participants and read about more projects to support the charity’s work, please see https://stmichaelandstpaulwallington.org.uk/.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

