So farewell, then, Steve O’Connell. Here’s what you achieved

As the curtain falls on the long and very well-paid career in local politics of Steve O’Connell (pictured right), who is standing down from public office today, Inside Croydon pays tribute to the Conservative councillor for Kenley and the Assembly Member for Croydon and Sutton by giving a brief summary of his many achievements.
Errr… That’s it.
- Help support Inside Croydon’s award-winning, news-breaking journalism, and get money-off offers, exclusive content and priority booking for special events. Click here to find out more
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations
- Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors
Ha ha ha, I expected this! But it’s a little unkind The London Assembly always was a bit of a mystery to me but Cllr O’C has always listened to our Residents Association’s concerns and, I think, represented us fairly.
i think you are unfair to Mr O’Connell. He achieved at least twice as much as you give him credit for.