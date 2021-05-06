So farewell, then, Steve O’Connell. Here’s what you achieved

As the curtain falls on the long and very well-paid career in local politics of Steve O’Connell (pictured right), who is standing down from public office today, Inside Croydon pays tribute to the Conservative councillor for Kenley and the Assembly Member for Croydon and Sutton by giving a brief summary of his many achievements.

Errr… That’s it.

