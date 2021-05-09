Full results of council by-elections held in five wards

NOT-SO-SPECIAL ELECTION SPECIAL: Here’s the full results of Thursday’s council by-elections in Kenley, Park Hill and Whitgift ward, New Addington North, South Norwood and Woodside

The results of five council by-elections held on Thursday were announced yesterday, as a Croydon council election count was held for the first time ever outside the borough – with council staff conducting the count at Olympia, in parallel to the London Mayor and Assembly counts.

The by-elections were called following the resignations of five councillors, three Labour and two Conservative.

They included Tony Newman, the discredited former leader of the council, and Simon Hall, Newman’s cabinet member for finances, who both stood down a year early after also being suspended by the Labour Party over their parts in the financial collapse of the council.

The results mean that there is no change to the composition of the council from the 41-29 council seats established at the 2018 local elections.

The next borough-wide local elections are due to be held in May 2022, when it is expected that there will also be a vote to elect Croydon’s first directly-elected Mayor.

