READER OFFER: 10% off food collections at Calypso Kitchen

Inside Croydon readers can get 10 per cent off their orders for collections from Big Mike’s Calypso Kitchen for the next month, and enjoy the totally tropical taste of the award-winning chef’s food.

Big Mike’s Calypso Kitchen at Boxpark is open for collection, delivery and in-dining, back to business as usual, at least as far as covid-safe precautions allow.

The new restaurant has reduced its capacity from 20 to 10 to keep diners safe.

Customers can also consume food in the main central dining area and soak up the lively atmosphere of Boxpark Croydon.

Or, if you are an Inside Croydon reader and place your order online for collection, you can take a small taste of Barbados, a big taste of the Caribbean, and enjoy it in the comfort of your own home – and get 10 per cent off the bill, too!

Big Mike’s Calypso Kitchen opened at Boxpark in July last year.

With Barbados undeniably at its heart, the menu skips across the region, with popular dishes including goat curry, channa curry, filled dhal puri roti, and jerk chicken.

Big Mike’s Bajan fish cakes are an award-winning recipe of salted cod, Scotch bonnet chilli and herbs, encased in a light tempura batter and fried until golden brown and served with a selection of home-made sauces – Jerk and Twerk, pepper, island and BBQ sauces.

Vegan chicken bites have brought quite a following.

For main course, there’s Bajan Brown Stew Chicken, Dhal Puri Roti – filled with curry chicken – and that firm Caribbean favourite, Jerk Chicken.

And there’s some wicked sides, too, like rice and peas, Big Mike’s big Mac and Cheese – made with four cheeses, including blue cheese for a moreish piquancy – and fried plantain.

The full menu is available at www.bigmikesck.com

The 10 per cent reader offer is available only on orders placed online for collection, and runs from today until June 15, 2021

To qualify for the offer, please use INSIDECROYDON as your discount code

Big Mike’ Calypso Kitchen is at unit 5 and 6, Boxpark, 99 George St, Croydon CR0 1LD – next to East Croydon Station. Tel: 0208 680 0999

