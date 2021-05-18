Croydon tram crash coroner’s inquest: Dorota Rynkiewicz

After the long-delayed inquest opened yesterday into the deaths of seven passengers on a Croydon tram in a derailment at Sandilands in November 2016, today was spent with family members of those who died reading prepared statements – pen portraits – to described their lost loved ones.

The pen portrait of Dorota Rynkiewicz was read to the inquest by her husband, Andrzej

Dorota was born on 30 April 1981 in Elbląg in Poland.

She did well at school and ended up getting a scholarship to study Economics and Accounting at the University of Poland in Elbląg from 2000 to 2003.

She passed her degree with top marks.

Dorota was very ambitious and I always knew she would do well in her career.

Dorota and I met at university and eventually married on Christmas Day in 2005.

Dorota was an amazing wife. She was so supportive of me and my golf career. We supported each other’s ambitions completely.

We decided to move to the UK once Dorota had finished university in 2003.

She started off working in clothes shops, but not before long she started to work for the SSP Group, at the Millies Cookies in Victoria Station.

Dorota worked really hard. I remember thinking she was working too hard but Dorota was always ambitious and striving to do better.

Within four months of starting at Millies she had been promoted to Assistant Manager.

Dorota took maternity leave to have our eldest daughter, and then a year after she returned to work she was promoted to Unit Manager of the Victoria Station branch of Millies Cookies.

Our first daughter, Nicole, was born on 13 October 2009. Becoming a family was the happiest time for us. She took a full year off on maternity leave and she stepped into the role of a mother so well.

Our youngest daughter, Maya, was born on 1st March 2011.

Dorota returned to work and juggled being a mother with her aspirations to continue progressing in her career. As well as working hard she was a wonderful mother to our girls.

When the tram crash happened on 9 November 2016, Dorota was on her way to work at Victoria Station.

Our beautiful daughters were seven and five years old at the time.

Having to tell them about the crash was awful.

Not a day goes by when the girls and I don’t miss her terribly.

Read more: No one to blame. Or no one cares? Tram crash case dropped

Read more: TfL safety audit kept secret from crash investigators

Read more: Driver of crashed tram ‘too unwell’ to give evidence at inquest

Read more: TfL considered cancelling tram contract after 2016 crash

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

