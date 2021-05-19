Government regulator steps in over ‘appalling’ council flats

CROYDON IN CRISIS: The squalid conditions of homes in South Norwood has seen the council found to be in breach of 15-year-old regulations introduced to prevent people having to endure slum conditions.
EXCLUSIVE by STEVEN DOWNES
The council has been found to be in breach of its duties as a landlord over the appalling conditions of flats in residential blocks in South Norwood.
Hamida Ali, the leader of the Labour-controlled council, told Monday’s cabinet meeting, “We have learned today that the Regulator for Social Housing have found us in breach.”
The Regulator oversees standards and regulations for landlords. Ali said that the Regulator will publish more information next week.
Homes in three residential tower blocks on Regina Road have been suffering from leaks, damp, mould and dangerous electrical wiring, with complaints to the council and its contractors, Axis, going back four years, according to an urgent investigation conducted by inddependent consultants last month.
The report was commissioned after the dreadful conditions were exposed in a series of television news reports.
Today, the Regulator confirmed that action was being taken against the council, but they said that they would not be commenting until they issue the formal, public notice.
The Regulator’s office reports to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
An MHCLG spokesperson told Inside Croydon, “By law all landlords must ensure properties are fit for people to live in and all registered providers of social housing must meet standards set by the Regulator of Social Housing.
“This includes complying with the government’s Decent Homes Standard, which ensures properties are safe and decent.”
The Decent Homes Standard is a set of rules and regulations which were introduced in 2006, under the then Labour government, with the aim of reducing and eliminating sllum conditions in the nation’s housing stock.
Read more: ‘None of the tenants in Croydon trust anybody in the council’
Read more: Ali accused of cover-up over findings on council flats scandal
Read more: Croydon shamed over ‘dangerous squalor’ in council flats
- You can support Inside Croydon’s news-breaking independent local journalism. Sign up today as a subscriber. Click here
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations
- Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors
The front page of the Croydon Advertiser dated 4th November 1994 had an article detailed appalling conditions / leakages at Gordon Crescent and Regina Road – the Council were thinking of replacing them then. So why am I not surprised?
This council has shown it is utterly incompetent in every way, and fails to listen to the very people it’s supposed to serve. It’s actions – or rather it’s total lack of action – verges on the criminal. It is meant to serve the people of Croydon but, instead, has made Croydon and its residents a laughing stock. It’s high time these so-called council officials got replaced by professional, experienced and caring people who are also non-political. It’s sad and galling to see lessons just aren’t being learnt. Croydon is fast becoming a hell-hole. It’s embarrassing to admit you live in Croydon.
“Found to be in breach of its duties as a Landlord”. Well thanks for that Regulator; that has to be the “no shit Sherlock” statement of the year.