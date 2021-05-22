No bridge is too far for Purley couple’s Forces Day march

Alison and Nick Goveia will be going that extra mile or so on Armed Forces Day next month to raise money for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

The Goveias, from Purley, have signed up to walk SSAFA’s 13 Bridges Challenge on June 26. For most, the event will take individuals on a 10-mile walk through central London, crossing 13 of the capital’s bridges, starting at Tower Bridge and finishing at Eel Brook Common in west London, after crossing Wandsworth Bridge.

But Alison and Nick Goveia have decided to make the event more challenging by walking an additional 22 miles – by walking from their home to the bridge walk start, and then taking a gentle stroll back to Purley after crossing the official finishing line.

“Our son serves in the Army and we have always had a keen interest in the forces and the work they continue to do to support us,” Alison Goveia said.

“Since lockdown, we have been walking at the weekends and our distances have been getting longer. We have really enjoyed walking and like to push ourselves, so we decided to take on the 13 Bridges Challenge.”

If you would like to sponsor the Purley couple in the 32-mile charity hike, please visit ssafa.enthuse.com/pf/alison-goveia

Anyone can take part in the 13 Bridges Challenge on June 26. For more information about the event and SSAFA, click here.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

