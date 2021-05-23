Selhurst Park charity match scores big for children’s hospital

A charity football match in aid of Great Ormond Street children’s hospital featuring Jimmy Bullard and Anton Ferdinand has already scored a major goal by beating its fund-raising target more than a week before kick-off at Selhurst Park.
The Goals 4 GOSH match see the Flamingo Falcons and Palace Panthers, both named after different wards at Great Ormond Street, go head-to-head on June 1, kick-off at 6.30pm. The teams will comprise ex-football pros plus celebrities including actor Tamer Hassan and comedian Omid Djalili.
The match has been organised by Jamie Groves, a director at Funeral Partners. “Great Ormond Street has always been very special to me, with many of my friends and family being cared for by their wonderful staff,” Groves said.
“And being a part of the local community, it’s imperative to us at Funeral Partners that we support families and loved ones.
“It must have been particularly difficult for children in hospital being separated from their family over the past year due to lockdown restrictions. I hope this football match can therefore raise funds to help Great Ormond Street continue their hard work and make unwell children feel better again.”
The original charity goal of raising £5,000 from the all-star game was quickly passed, and having now raised more than £15,000, Groves is setting his sights on even more cash for GOSH.
Bullard, as ever, is excited by the chance to play in front of a crowd once more. “I’ll take any excuse to put my boots on, and what an amazing excuse,” Bullard said.
“I really am looking forward to getting out on the pitch and having a great game of football with a few nutmegs, but most importantly, raising as much as we can in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital children’s charity.”
Hassan added: “I’ve always been passionate about fundraising, especially for our NHS. I enjoy raising awareness for wonderful causes and helping others. I couldn’t say yes quick enough when Jamie asked if I wanted to be a part of the Goals 4 GOSH match. He really has a heart of gold.”
Anton Ferdinand said: “This is a fantastic cause that I am so grateful to have been asked to take part in. The aim is to help raise as much money and awareness as we can for GOSH. Jamie has done a great job putting this together.”
Tickets cost £5 per child and £10 per adult through the Goals 4 GOSH website, with all proceeds going to Great Ormond Street.
Sponsorships can also be purchased by businesses and individuals to see their own logos featured on the matchday programme.
A raffle will be held at half-time, with a number of prizes including a Crystal Palace jersey signed by the club’s players.
There will also be an opportunity to serve as a ball child on the day by emailing goals4gosh@gmail.com with why you think you should be selected.
For further information about GOSH Charity, please visit www.gosh.org.
For support with your own fundraising for GOSH, please email community.events@gosh.org.
