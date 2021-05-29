Grenfell victims still waiting for Barwell’s inquiry summons

CROYDON COMMENTARY: The former Croydon Central MP this week backed calls for a public inquiry to be held urgently into the Conservative government’s mishandling of its response to the coronavirus pandemic. But as one loyal reader observes, ‘Lord’ Barwell has questions to answer about his own conduct when in office

So, Gavin Barwell is in favour of inquiries when it comes to preventing avoidable deaths.

He is mentioned several times on the Grenfell Tower Inquiry website. That’s because when he was Minister of State for Housing and Planning, he failed – like his predecessors – to action the recommendations from the review set up by the All-Party Parliamentary Fire Safety and Rescue Group. That review was established after six people died and more than 20 were hurt in the 2009 blaze at Lakanal House in Camberwell.

The Grenfell Tower Inquiry notes, “Starting with Eric Pickles through to Gavin Barwell there was a startling failure to embrace recommendations and warnings about safety in high-rise residential buildings.

“By September 2016, then Housing Minister Gavin Barwell confirmed in Parliament that the department had not made formal plans to review the regulations but intended to do so ‘following the Lakanal fire’.”

Note that the Grenfell fire occurred on June 14 2017, killing 72 people, and injuring 70 others. If only Gavin had got his finger out, all those people might still be alive.

The best bit is when the chairman of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, Sir Martin Moore-Bick, said in answer to journalist Pete Sawyer’s question about legal powers to compel witnesses to attend, “the position is that a refusal to comply with a request for documents or to give evidence does amount to a contempt which is punishable in the same way as it would be punishable by a court.”

Someone asked from the floor, “Does that apply to Gavin Barwell as well?”

Sir Martin replied, “If I wanted Gavin Barwell to give evidence and directed him to attend, yes.”

So far Baron Barwell hasn’t been called.

Will he be compelled to attend when Phase 2 of the Inquiry begins next Tuesday, June 1? We’ll have to wait and see.

Read more: Barwell backs Cummings’ call for inquiry into covid response

Read more: Barwell and the ignored warnings that led to Grenfell tragedy

Croydon Commentary is a platform for all our readers to offer their personal views about what matters to them in and around the borough. To submit an article for publication, just email us at inside.croydon@btinternet.com, or post your comment to an Inside Croydon article that has caught your attention

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

