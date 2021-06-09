Victoire Ladies Football Club open trials, Jun 20 & 27

Victoire Ladies Football Club is looking for players aged 16 upwards for the 2021-2022 season.
They will be holding trials on June 20 and 27 at Croygas Sports Club, 48 Mollison Drive, Wallington SM6 9BY from 11am to midday.
Please arrive by 10.45am in order to register.
16- and 17-year-olds will need parental consent should they wish to join.
“We look forward to welcoming you.”
