Gazza’s Euro ’96 shorts sell at auction for £5,000 – unwashed

Just how much might Harry Kane’s socks be worth if the England captain leads his side to victory over Croatia at Wembley on Sunday in their European football championships opener?
Or Marcus Rashford’s shorts? Mason Mount’s shirt?
You could name your price, it seems, after some of Paul Gascoigne’s kit worn in the famous 4-1 win over the Netherlands at Euro ’96 fetched nearly £5,000 at auction yesterday.
The auction was held by TV antiques expert Catherine Southon, who hopes she has brought down the hammer on a “virtual” sale for the final time, with the Bromley-based business’s monthly auctions at Farleigh Golf Club in Selsdon due to return next month, lockdown restrictions permitting.
The Gazza lot came up for sale via the television and radio presenter, and Millwall fan, Danny Baker.
It comprised the former Newcastle and Tottenham midfielder’s shorts and socks – unwashed – together with two of his spare Adidas Predator football boots with embroidered “Gazza” tongue.
Gascoigne’s No8 England shirt will have been swapped at the end of the match with one of the player’s Dutch rivals.
Going into the auction, the Gazza lot carried an estimate of £1,200, but with keen interest online from around the world, they eventually fetched £4,960 from a bidder in the Far East.
The items’ provenance was provided with a hand-written note from Baker, who had acquired them at a charity auction.
The note states: “I confirm that these shorts, socks + spare boots were give [sic] to me by Paul Gascoigne directly after England’s 4-1 victory over Holland at Euro 96. Socks + shorts as worn, unwashed! Danny Baker 2/2/02”.
The reverse of the note shows a photograph of Gascoigne, Baker and Chris Evans.
The next Catherine Southon auction is due to be held on July 28.
