No casualties as 8 fire engines deal with Sydenham Road blaze

An investigation is underway into the cause of a fire at a flat on Sydenham Road, Croydon, last night that needed eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters to deal with it.

No one has been reported hurt, but most of the first floor and the roof of a terraced house converted into flats was damaged by fire. One person left the building before the Brigade arrived.

The LFB was called at 11.23pm and it took nearly two hours to get the blaze under control. Crews from Croydon, Norbury, West Norwood, Addington and Beckenham fire stations attended the scene.

Leading Firefighter Ryan Senior-Ellison said: “Crews arrived to find a well-developed fire in a flat on the first floor and flames coming from the roof. The fire produced a significant amount of smoke which was very visible in the surrounding area.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued one man from a flat on the ground floor of the building who was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

“Crews worked incredibly hard to stop the fire from spreading to adjacent properties and prevented further damage.”

