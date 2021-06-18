Covid pop-up centres to open for ‘final lap’ of vaccinations

Croydon’s NHS is encouraging everyone in the borough to come forward for their life-saving covid vaccinations and join more than 320,000 residents who have already had the jab.

The concerted drive for mass vaccination will see walk-in clinics established to make it easier for people to get their vaccination, where no booking is required.

These include:

Centrale Shopping Centre walk in Oxford-AZ first and second dose appointments from 8am to 7.45pm all this week until Sunday June 20.

walk in Oxford-AZ first and second dose appointments from 8am to 7.45pm all this week until Sunday June 20. Radiate Festival in Crystal Palace Park at 12midday to 4pm on Saturday June 19.

at 12midday to 4pm on Saturday June 19. St Paul’s Church in Thornton Heath Pfizer walk-in sessions 1.30pm to 5pm today.

Pfizer walk-in sessions 1.30pm to 5pm today. Fairfield Halls in Park Lane, Pfizer walk-in clinic first and second doses, daily from next Tuesday June 22 to Saturday June 26.

More walk-in sites are scheduled to open in the coming weeks. Details are available here.

The NHS is also urging people to bring family members with them who are eligible but have not had the vaccine.

Everyone over 18 years old who is eligible for a covid-19 jab can get their first or second dose at the walk-in clinics. You can also make an appointment with a registered clinic or call 119 to book a jab.

Those aged over 40 can book their second jab on the national booking system from eight weeks after their first dose.

The number of positive cases for covid-19 was up by 21 per cent in the last seven days over the previous seven-day period, with 270 cases – or 69.8 per 100,000 population, as case numbers across the country continue to rise.

Rachel Flowers, Croydon’s director of public health, said, “There has been great progress made in our efforts to get as many people as possible protected against covid-19.

“We are really proud of those who have already come forward for their vaccination as they are protecting themselves and others in the community. We are seeing an increase in cases locally, and the vaccine offers the best possible protection against the virus, so it’s really important that you take it up as soon as you are offered.”

Dr Agnelo Fernandes, the GP borough-lead at Croydon’s NHS Clinical Commissioning Group, said, “As the largest ever NHS vaccination programme enters its last lap, we want to ensure that our local community is as protected as they can be from covid-19, including the newer variants.

“If you are invited for a second dose of the vaccine, please book it in, don’t delay – it’s the best way to protect yourself, your family and friends.”

Research this week showed how important the second jab is at protecting people against the Delta variant first identified in India.

The studies found a second dose gives substantially better protection compared to only one, with both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines being more than 92 per cent effective against hospitalisation and serious disease after two doses.

