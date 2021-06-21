Free online course to help unemployed start in business

Croydon residents can now book a free online course to help them get started in business.

People who have a great idea for a business or always had ambitions to start an enterprise can now get all the help they need.

The course is aimed at people over 18 who are out of work and economically inactive and is led by experienced tutors and business advisors, providing advice on all the steps needed for starting a business.

The free online Start Your Own Enterprise course, run by social enterprise Tree Shepherd in partnership with Cute Dog Consulting, runs for six weeks from June 29, beginning with an induction in the Croydon area.

The course covers topics from writing a business plan to marketing a business.

Participants are supported in developing their ideas, learning about cash flow, and how to make their first sale.

Sandra Ferguson, the chief exec of Tree Shepherd, said: “We want to show people, especially the unemployed, that they can realise their dreams and run a business. With the advice and guidance that our tutors and advisors provide, they can be running a successful enterprise in no time.

“The courses will offer insight into all aspects of running a business.”

On completion of the course, participants are also offered ongoing business advice from Tree Shepherd’s mentors.

To book a space email info@treeshepherd.org.uk and quote “Croydon”.

To find out more about Tree Shepherd and the businesses it helps visit www.treeshepherd.org.uk

