Celebrate July 4 with a free rum punch at Big Mike’s Lime

Celebrate American Independence Day at Big Mike’s Rooftop Lime this Sunday, July 4, with a free rum punch – and give yourself the chance of a holiday of a lifetime, too.

Big Mike’s Rooftop Lime hits the Boxpark Terrace, open from noon, and the £10 tickets are selling fast (the deposits are deducted from your food bill at the end of your visit).

All advance bookings – via this Eventbrite link – will qualify for a glass of rum punch on the house.

In the Caribbean, a lime is a social gathering allowing friends to catch up, rum punch in hand, over a bite to eat. Add in some magical steel pan music and you’ll be transported to the Caribbean with the sights, smells and sounds of Barbados.

Some like to sit back and relax and for others, it’s a chance to get up dance. It’s up to you.

Chef and proprietor of Big Mike’s Calypso Kitchen, Big Mike Springer has put together an afternoon of unforgettable BBQ food: Caribbean spiced sausage; rum spiced belly pork cuts; torched jumbo chilli prawns, and jerk chicken, served with lashings of Big Mike’s Jerk & Twerk sauce.

And with a nod to the big American holiday, this week there will also be Louisiana-style ribs. Sweet and sticky in equal measures, these are slow-cooked to perfection. All main courses are served with Calypso Salad. Full menu available here.

What’s more, this Sunday’s customers at Big Mike’s Rooftop Lime will all qualify for the chance of a chance of winning a trip of lifetime for four people to the beautiful island of Barbados.

More details at www.bigmikesck.com

After this Sunday, the next Big Mike’s Rooftop Lime will be on August 8.

Big Mike’s Calypso Kitchen remains open for business daily at Boxpark Croydon for collection, delivery and dining in.

