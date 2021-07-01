Teenager stabbed to death in Shirley as murder figures mount

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death at a house on Bracken Avenue, Shirley, in the early hours of this morning.

It is being reported that the boy is the 20th teenage murder victim in London so far in 2021, most of the incidents involving fatal stabbings.

Police found the teenager with stab wounds at about 0.45am.

According to the BBC, “Despite treatment, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed but formal identification has not taken place.”

No arrests have been made. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Community workers say that it is about a month since what they describe as “an incursion”, when young people armed with machetes and other weapons moved in on the Shrublands Estate.

Superintendent Andy Brittain, in charge of neighbourhood policing across Sutton, Bromley and Croydon, was expected to lead a Gold Command meeting with Croydon Council officials and senior councillors today to discuss the murder and rising number of violent crimes in the area.

