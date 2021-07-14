Children can Start It Right at activities camp in Old Town

By SANJANA IDNANI

Start It Right – a new youth-led organisation – will be welcoming young people through its doors for the first time with its summer holiday playscheme, from July 26 to August 27.

The playscheme is open to children aged between eight and 12 years old and will take place at Old Town Youth Club, Duppas Hill Terrace.

For £5.99 per day, attendees can learn new skills and try out a range of fun activities including arts and crafts, media and sport. The cost includes the provision of refreshments throughout the day, but children must bring their own packed lunches.

Start It Right was started during the pandemic last year with a vision of engaging young people through informal learning and play.

In addition to Start It Right’s holiday playscheme, the organisation hopes to continue delivering its Food and Essentials Hub service, which provides donations to Croydon residents. It also aspires to set up more youth projects and a Thrive ’N Flex mentoring programme to further support Croydon’s youth.

Now that covid restrictions are easing, Start It Right aims to launch youth projects across London.

The organisation marked its launch in Croydon by holding a community event earlier this month, where families enjoyed a fun-filled day out and connected with the community. The event was supported by the National Lottery and sponsored by Playtime at the Pavilion.

If you would like to book a place on Start It Right’s holiday playscheme, visit their website here.

