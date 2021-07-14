Readers’ poll: Will you continue to wear a mask after July 19?

On Monday, the government confirmed that it would be moving to the next stage of lockdown easing on July 19, writes Sanjana Idnani.

This means that almost all legal restrictions on social contact will be lifted.

This also removes the legal requirement on wearing a face mask in indoor spaces.

The government has said that it is “expected and recommended” that members of the public should wear face coverings in crowded public settings such as public transport (unless a person is exempt). However, it will be up to individuals to decide whether they will do so or not. So what will you do?

The rules on face mask use are different, and after Monday, more strict, in Scotland and Wales than in most of England.

In London, the Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has announced that it will continue to be a condition of travel on the capital’s buses, Tubes, trains and trams that passengers must wear a mask.

What do you think about the official guidance provided by the government, Mayor of London and Croydon Council? Post your comments below.

And take part in our poll on whether you will continue to wear a mask after Monday’s easing of lockdown restrictions.

Read more: NHS officials start vaccination drive ahead of end of lockdown

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

