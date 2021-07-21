Comedian Perkins is put in charge of her ‘favourite game’

By SANJANA IDNANI

Sue Perkins, the Croydon-born broadcaster and comedian, will be the new host of BBC Radio 4’s long-running panel show Just a Minute.

Perkins succeeds Nicholas Parsons, who hosted the programme from its first broadcast in 1967 until shortly before his death in January last year.

Over the past year, Radio 4 has used a series of guest presenters, drawn from regulars on the show, including Jo Brand, Gyles Brandreth, Paul Merton, Stephen Fry, Nish Kumar and Perkins herself.

Perkins – who first appeared as a panellist in 2000 and has appeared as a guest 57 more times since – takes over for the show’s forthcoming 87th series in September, when she will provide the rulings on cases of hesitation, repetition or deviation.

“I’m beyond delighted to be asked to host this most legendary of shows,” Perkins said. “Nicholas’ shoes are way too big to fill, but I shall bring my own shoes, and work my socks off in them to keep our listeners entertained.”

Perkins, 51, grew up in Croydon, where she attended Croham Hurst School before going on to Cambridge University. She got her first break on television 30 years ago as half of a comedy duo with Mel Giedroyc, who she later teamed up with again to present The Great British Bake-off. Now, Perkins will have the delight of hosting her “favourite game”.

Last night, Mohit Bakaya, the controller of Radio 4, described Perkins as “a brilliant, quick-witted comedian, who will, I know, make Just A Minute her very own”.

