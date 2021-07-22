Councillor’s alarm call helps save lives in Thornton Heath fire

A Croydon councillor has spoken of how she called 999 in the early hours of this morning after she was woken up by “horrible screams” and “saw loads of black smoke coming out of neighbour’s house”.

Leila Ben-Hassel is a councillor for Norbury and Pollards Hill ward, and according to official reports from the London Fire Brigade, her prompt action at just before 4am may have helped avoid any serious harm coming to those living in a house in Thornton Heath, including three children.

“Half of the ground floor of a mid-terrace house was damaged by fire,” a LFB spokesperson said.

“Two adults and three children left the building before the Brigade arrived and were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.”

The fire was attended by four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Norbury, West Norwood, Woodside and Croydon fire stations. Called out at 3.54am, the fire was under control by 5am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to LFB.

After the incident, Ben-Hassel tweeted, “Was woken up by horrible screams at 3.45am and saw loads of black smoke coming out of neighbour’s house.

“Called emergency services and [the fire brigade] arrived in minutes followed by ambulance and [police].

“Been advised everyone is safe thankfully. Thank you for looking after us.”

