Summer camps and finance courses all found in one place

Schools’ long summer break may have only just begun, but there will be many parents around the borough on the lookout for decent, and low-cost, activities to keep their children engaged over the holidays.

And Croydon Voluntary Action, the council-funded organisation, has pulled together a range of potential activities for youngsters, and adults.

The range of activities on offer is broad and eclectic, and in addition to kids’ clubs, they also include adult education courses on a range of subjects.

There’s free sports multi-events for refugee and new community children (aged 12 and over) at Centrale every Thursday afternoon; a summer counselling and support service providing healthy meals and opportunities for your child to engage with peers, learn and have fun; a full list of the free summer camps on offer – with healthy lunches – for children who would usually receive free school meals; and a “wild” activity for youngsters most weekdays throughout the holidays.

Croydon VA’s Simply Connect has made it its mission to help residents find local community services, activities and support.

The service is online throughout the year, not just during the dog days of summer, and also offers specialist support too on a range of topics, such domestic abuse, helping to manage your finances, housing issues or bereavement support.

Check out the listings by clicking here.

