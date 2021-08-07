The Fairfield Halls Community Choir is seeking a new home

By VERONA CHARD

Prior to Lockdown, I ran the Fairfield Halls Community Choir “plus sessions”, I had created for toddlers and babies called “Donkey Dots For Tots”, plus a monthly musical balloon band prom for families.

But I’ve been told by BHLive, the venue operators at the Fairfield Halls, that they will not be reinstating the sessions “for the foreseeable future”. So we’re looking for a new home.

Anyone could drop in to the sessions for free and we had between 100 and 150 people of all ages join the morning “Donkey Dots for Tots” sessions.

The community choir would attract anything from anything from 45 upwards.

We had only been going for five months before the first lockdown last year and we had achieved those numbers with minimal advertising, I feel we have a good track record and there is proven need in Croydon for many reasons.

We need somewhere accessible (no stairs) and from where we can run in-person and online sessions concurrently.

The venue could be indoor, covered or outdoor… I’m open to all ideas for consideration.

During lockdown I’ve run the sessions online. I asked BHLive to publicise this, but as far as I’m aware little, if anything, happened.

These community options are vital at this time, people are still shielding, self-isolating, nervous, and others in need of support by way of expressing themselves and socialising safely.

If you think you could help, please contact me at veronachardmusic@virginmedia.com.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

