Big Mike takes his Lime up on the roof for the rest of summer

The special Sunday Caribbean barbecue on the roof terrace of Boxpark has proved such a success, it has extended its run to every Sunday afternoon from now until the end of September.

Big Mike’s Calypso Kitchen opened at Boxpark, next to East Croydon Station, last year and the restaurant continues to be open daily for collection, delivery and now for in-dining.

But at the start of summer, chef and owner Mike Springer began to offer special Sunday Limes… a social gathering, allowing friends to catch up, rum punch in hand, over a bite to eat. Add in some magical steel pan music and customers are transported to the Caribbean with sights, smells and sounds of Barbados. Some like to sit back and relax and for others, it’s a chance to get up dance. It’s up to you.

The events have been such a high-demand success, that they will now be held every Sunday for the next six weeks – with a special competition for diners offering a fabulous Barbados holiday as the prize.

The next Big Mike’s Rooftop Lime is this Sunday, from noon to 8pm. And then every Sunday after that until September 26.

Book tickets in advance and you’ll get a free glass of rum punch on the day!

Springer has put together an afternoon of unforgettable BBQ food: minted lamb cutlets; torched jumbo chilli prawns; BBQ pork ribs; and jerk chicken, served with lashings of Big Mike’s Jerk and Twerk sauce. All main courses are served with Calypso Salad.

The full menu is available on the booking link.

Those who visit the Rooftop Lime will be in with a chance of winning a trip of lifetime to the beautiful island of Barbados. Prize includes flights and accommodation for four people. More details at www.bigmikesck.com.

