How the timetable changes will affect your rail journey

Here is the detailed briefing note from Govia Thameslink on the timetable and service changes. As there was a reduction to five Thameslink and Southern routes from July 26, to help understand the changes on a route-by-route basis, the guide is described as relative to August 2021.

Thameslink and Great Northern services

Bedford to St Pancras International

There will be an overall increase in both all-station and fast trains on the route.

Two services per hour will run all day between Bedford and Gatwick Airport via Redhill from September 6. In combination with Thameslink services between Bedford and Brighton, there will now be up to four services per hour between Bedford and St Pancras International.

Four services per hour will run between St Albans and Sutton from September 6, resulting in more stopping services across the route.

Gatwick Airport to London Bridge via Redhill

There will be an additional two trains per hour on this route.

Two services per hour will run all day between Gatwick Airport and Bedford via Horley, Salfords, Earlswood, Redhill, Purley, East Croydon, Norwood Junction and London Bridge. These trains continue to Bedford as described in the section above.

Sutton to London Blackfriars (Sutton to St Albans)

There will be an additional two trains per hour on this route, to four trains per hour in total. Two trains per hour will travel via St Helier and Tooting, and two via Hackbridge to combine to four in the Streatham to London Blackfriars and Sutton section.

Orpington to Luton/London Blackfriars

Fewer peak-time-only services will run between Orpington and Luton. Stations between Luton and St Pancras International have stops on the Bedford and Gatwick Airport via Redhill or St Albans to Sutton services referenced above.

Customers at stations on the Catford Loop should use the all-day service between Sevenoaks and London Blackfriars.

East Grinstead to London Bridge/Bedford

The one morning and evening peak Thameslink service will not run on this route from Monday September6. Southern services will continue to run. Customers travelling to or from London Bridge will need to change trains at East Croydon.

Cambridge to King’s Cross

Two stopping trains per hour will run between Cambridge and King’s Cross during school and busy times. During the middle of the day, one of these trains per hour will not run between Cambridge and Royston, meaning an hourly service at Foxton, Shepreth and Meldreth outside of busy times.

Peterborough to King’s Cross

In the morning, there will be two semi-fast services from Peterborough to London King’s Cross departing Peterborough at 06:36 and 07:04. In the evening, there will be two semi-fast services from London King’s Cross to Peterborough departing London King’s Cross at 17:42 and 18:12. Customers at other times should use alternative Thameslink services via St Pancras International.

Changes to Southern services

Caterham and Tattenham Corner to London Bridge

Direct fast services to London Bridge will be reintroduced on this route on an every 30-minute basis.

Clapham Junction to Watford Junction and Milton Keynes

One train per hour will run between Clapham Junction and Milton Keynes throughout the day. After 18:30 services will run between Clapham Junction and Watford Junction only. At busy times, some services will be extended to or from Selhurst.

Beckenham Junction to London Bridge

Services will run between Beckenham Junction and London Bridge every 90 minutes throughout the day. Additional services will run at school times to provide improved connections in the Dulwich area.

Customers at stations such as West Norwood and seeking to travel to or from London Bridge should use the “via Norwood Junction” option in www.nationalrail.co.uk journey planners to show additional journey options.

London Bridge to London Victoria

Most current peak-only services will not run on this route. Two morning peak services will operate (07:50 and 08:20 London Victoria to London Bridge) plus some late evening services. Customers should change at Norwood Junction for fast services to or from London Bridge.

Brighton to Hastings

One train per hour will run throughout the day. Most trains will now run with eight, rather than four carriages.

Brighton to Hove

Fewer shuttle trains will run between Brighton and Hove, customers should use longer distance services from Brighton to and from Littlehampton, Portsmouth and Southampton.

Epsom to London Bridge via Carshalton Beeches

Fast services between Epsom and London Bridge will run every half-hour, the exception being a reduced frequency in the early morning. Trains from Epsom to London Bridge will depart at 05:45, 07:16, 08:15 then every 30min until 22:45.

Uckfield to London Bridge

The hourly service from Uckfield will run as half-hourly between 06:33 and 07:33 to support peak time and school travel on the route. The service will be hourly at busy times, but will reduce to every two hours in the middle of the day when trains are quieter in the following periods: Uckfield to London Bridge: 10:30-16:30; London Bridge to Uckfield: 09:07-15:07 and 21:07-23:07

Sutton to London Victoria via West Croydon

Up to four trains per hour will run between Sutton and London Victoria via West Croydon at busy times, with two trains per hour at quieter times. There will however be a change at busy times, with fewer trains running where there is less demand, such as away from London Victoria in the morning rush hour, or towards London Victoria in the afternoon.

Read more: U-turn on the railway as Govia reinstate services for September

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

