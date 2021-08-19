Mum’s the word at four nearly new markets in Coulsdon

The Croydon Mum2Mum Market is back next month with the first of four events where families can sell their pre-loved clothes and toys, or pick up a bargain for their youngsters to wear or enjoy.

The events are held at the Oasis Academy Coulsdon on Homefield Road, with a new running time of 10am to noon, starting in with the market being staged on Saturday, September 11.

The organisers claim that this is the biggest baby and children’s nearly new sale in the borough, attracting more than 40 stalls packed with baby, children’s and maternity bargains.

The remaining 2021 market Saturdays are:

September 11

October 9

November 6

December 4

The organisers say, “If you are planning a clear-out of all the stuff the kids have grown out of over the summer and would like to sell at the September event, you can book a stall via the main website: www.mum2mummarket.co.uk.”

More than 70 per cent of the tables for this date have now been booked, so don’t delay in securing your sales space – you keep every penny of the money you make!

All enquiries to: Croydon@mum2mummarket.co.uk.

