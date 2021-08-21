Tea time among the tees: 10% off at Farleigh for our readers

Set among 350 acres of beautiful countryside, Farleigh Golf Club also boasts one of Croydon’s top restaurants.

And now, in partnership with Farleigh, Inside Croydon is delighted to offer our loyal readers a special 10 per cent off the cost of afternoon tea. And no, you won’t be expected to play 18 holes of golf beforehand…



Afternoon tea at Farleigh is a real treat.

Relax in beautiful surroundings and indulge in mouth-watering cakes, delicious sandwiches and warm scones, served at the perfect temperature to melt the cream.

Then, take your pick from a selection of aromatic teas.

Afternoon tea is served Thursdays to Sundays from 11am to 4pm and normally costs £21 for adults (£12 for children 11 and under). Bookings are accepted for tables of up to six people (subject to availability).

Inside Croydon readers will get 10 per cent off when they book using a unique code – available exclusively to our website’s signed-up supporters.

This is just the latest special offer and benefit which readers receive when they sign up as patrons, helping to support our exclusive, news-breaking and independent journalism.

If you are not already signed-up as an iC patron, click here to find out more.

The Inside Croydon Farleigh afternoon tea offer is open until September 30.

Please note that bookings are essential and 24 hours notice is required. A £10 deposit is taken for each person at the time of booking. To qualify for the discount, you will need to quote the discount code (sent to all Inside Croydon patrons) at the time of booking.

Farleigh’s terms and conditions apply.

Click here to visit the Farleigh website for more information and to make your booking.

