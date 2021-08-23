Six fire engines deal swiftly with Norbury bungalow fire

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a house on Pollards Hill South in Norbury this morning.

The roof and a small part of the first floor of a detached chalet bungalow were damaged by the fire. One man left the building before the Brigade arrived. He was assessed at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade was called just before 9am and the fire was under control not long after 10am.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Norbury, West Norwood, Croydon, Mitcham and Tooting fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

