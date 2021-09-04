Council agrees deal to allow 4G cells on its lamp posts

The council claims that more residents, businesses and visitors will soon benefit from better and faster mobile connectivity in Croydon following a deal to boost 4G coverage across all networks.

Network service provider Freshwave is to instal additional small cells which enhance 4G coverage at more than 40 sites, including Norwood Junction, Thornton Heath and Purley High Street.

The council’s open-access contract with Freshwave is a non-exclusive scheme that works with all phone providers to give an improved mobile signal.

The first phase of Croydon’s 4G installation started last year when small cells were installed in central Croydon. Freshwave installs 4G small cells on to shareable council-owned lamp posts, boosting the network for users in these high-demand locations and paving the way for 5G technology.

In a press release from the Fisher’s Folly propaganda bunker, the council said, “Improving mobile and broadband connectivity across Croydon is a priority in the council’s digital strategy, with benefits including greater productivity for local companies, more employment opportunities and attracting new businesses.”

The council failed to offer any examples or explanation of how these employment opportunities might magically appear, nor evidence of the project having attracted any new businesses.

“Croydon Council continues to have discussions with other telecoms companies interested in further developing the borough’s open-access 4G connectivity,” the press office stated, somewhat lamely.

Simon Frumkin, the CEO of Freshwave, was quoted as saying: “It’s great that this pioneering open-access approach has been such a success in Croydon. Smart cities need the right connectivity and the open-access model can really speed up the process for turning planned improvements into a reality that make a noticeable difference to local residents and businesses.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

