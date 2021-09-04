Council agrees deal to allow 4G cells on its lamp posts

The council claims that more residents, businesses and visitors will soon benefit from better and faster mobile connectivity in Croydon following a deal to boost 4G coverage across all networks.
Network service provider Freshwave is to instal additional small cells which enhance 4G coverage at more than 40 sites, including Norwood Junction, Thornton Heath and Purley High Street.
The council’s open-access contract with Freshwave is a non-exclusive scheme that works with all phone providers to give an improved mobile signal.
The first phase of Croydon’s 4G installation started last year when small cells were installed in central Croydon. Freshwave installs 4G small cells on to shareable council-owned lamp posts, boosting the network for users in these high-demand locations and paving the way for 5G technology.
In a press release from the Fisher’s Folly propaganda bunker, the council said, “Improving mobile and broadband connectivity across Croydon is a priority in the council’s digital strategy, with benefits including greater productivity for local companies, more employment opportunities and attracting new businesses.”
The council failed to offer any examples or explanation of how these employment opportunities might magically appear, nor evidence of the project having attracted any new businesses.
“Croydon Council continues to have discussions with other telecoms companies interested in further developing the borough’s open-access 4G connectivity,” the press office stated, somewhat lamely.
Simon Frumkin, the CEO of Freshwave, was quoted as saying: “It’s great that this pioneering open-access approach has been such a success in Croydon. Smart cities need the right connectivity and the open-access model can really speed up the process for turning planned improvements into a reality that make a noticeable difference to local residents and businesses.”
Great
Smart City technology should be a fantastic boon to Croydon
Traffic signals will broadcast messages to vehicles such as “[New] Traffic restriction ahead”. Just what drivers who can’t read road signs have been demanding.
And the “I blame the signage” merchants will have no grounds for appealing and boring Nextdoor readers with demands for sympathy
And fine/penalty collection will be much more efficient. Drivers can be required to identify themselves before starting a journey and given a rebate if they pay before leaving the car
Technology can introduce real efficiency. Bring it on
Enabling and improving the availability of connectivity for devices that have become the norm is critical to digital life of the future and its reliability. It will also assist in making the Internet of Things (IoT) developing Smart business, Smart Homes to Smart people more of a reality as opposed to a digital wish. Having an area the size of Croydon with 99.9% digital coverage capability can not only lead to (for many) no buffering, drops of connection, lagging etc.(in short digital rage) but a faster more effective delivery of data for business and people.
So in short this is a good thing to have in a vibrant business and domestic environment.
As the Article suggests the return on that infrastructure could deliver better business performance improved opportunities of (digital) employment and assist retailers, digital reliant business and large firms including Banks in delivering better performance and productivity. The opportunities that can be extrapolated are endless. This has and can be evidenced in a vibrant environment with good services and infrastructure
However on Planet Croydon for these opportunities to be realized requires an efficient Public Infrastructure. It requires a developing learning youth and young adult Culture to be supported with learning facilities of a modern standard. it requires Business to have confidence in public services and those delivering said services. It requires decent Political leadership that both Community and Business can trust. It needs people to also buy into and trust this progression and be involved and not to be digitally discriminated against or ignored and left behind. in short it needs the residents to have faith and trust in the message deliverer.
I am sure that sometime in the future all this will be accomplished. I have confidence and belief in the people of Croydon. There are so many more areas that can be developed especially with the vibrant talent within our diverse community. We have such a wonderful community that amazes you at times at how well it responds in the face of adversity despite the failures and rapaciousness of some.
Let us hope that moving forward that we get an Infrastructure, Council and class of Politician and better class of landlords and developers going forward.
They can put a cell on my roof if they like. I’d appreciate the 4g service – indeed, any service would be nice. I currently have to walk to the top of the hill to get reception!