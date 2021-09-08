Bishop announces he is to retire after 10 years in Croydon

The Bishop of Croydon, The Rt Rev Jonathan Clark, is to retire next March – 10 years to the day of his consecration as Bishop.

Bishop Clark, 60, will be moving to Orkney, where his wife, Alison’s, academic studies are based.

Clark has been the 10th Bishop of Croydon. The Diocese of Southwark has made no announcement who will succeed him to a position that was inaugurated in 1904.

Originally from south London, during his time in Croydon, Bishop Clark swiftly became involved in local affairs, chairing the new Labour council’s Fairness Commission when that was formed in 2015. He regularly commented on social affairs, and took a particular interest in the causes of refugees.

“I’m sad about all I’ll be leaving, as well as excited about what lies ahead,” he said today.

“I plan to write more and will be teaching, leading retreats and offering mentoring support to clergy.”

The Bishop of Southwark, The Rt Rev Christopher Chessun, said, “Bishop Jonathan has served the Diocese of Southwark with energy, integrity and vision for 10 years as the Bishop of Croydon.

“He has been a superb colleague and has also served the wider Diocese as chair of the Southwark Board of Education as well as the national church in various additional roles, particularly on Ministry Council and as one of the lead bishops for refugee issues.

“I am grateful to him for all he has accomplished, for his companionship in episcopal ministry, and for his loving service of God’s people. He and Alison go with our prayers and gratitude as they move forward to the next stage of life and ministry.”

