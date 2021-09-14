Purley dental practice expands to welcome new patients

Foxley Lane dental practice Elegant Smiles has expanded its team to offer more availability and a wider range of services. It claims to be the only dental practice in Croydon without a waiting list.

And in response to a national shortage of dental appointments, Elegant Smiles is opening its lists to new clients.

According to a recent report from the NHS, more than half of the nation’s adult population, 55.5 per cent, are without an NHS dentist. And more than 2million adults in England are unable to get a dentist’s appointment, according to BBC research. They include an estimated 1.45million who have tried and failed to get an NHS appointment in two years, with the rest on waiting lists.

“As we’re growing our team we currently have no waiting list for appointments,” said Alex Mogg, the operations manager for the Bracelands group which runs Elegant Smiles.

“That’s unheard of locally, but it won’t last. We’re encouraging people to get in touch to make their first appointment as soon as possible.”

The Bracelands group has reported an increase in enquiries for orthodontic treatments with patients taking advantage of interest-free payment plans.

Elegant Smiles is part of the Bracelands group of practices in south London, including in South Croydon and at Purley.

The group offers dental, orthodontic and facial rejuvenation services across the area and has been making smiles for more than 50 years.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

