Groups set off for autumn walks to stride on from covid

The nights might be closing in as we head into autumn, but that doesn’t seem to have deterred the organisers of some group walks being held around the borough, with one set even encouraging participants to bring a head torch to ramble around in the dark.

The Evening Walks Club is a new group meeting every Tuesday from 7pm outside the Lounge Café in Lloyd Park.

Starting from next Tuesday, September 28, the organisers make no bones about the timing: “Meet people for a group walk around the park in the dark. Headtorch recommended. Bring comfortable footwear and dress for the weather.”

Children and dogs are welcome, too. “If you’re looking to get out on the dark autumn and winter evenings, come and join us,” they say. And the activity is free. For more details, click here.

They are not alone, although other regular walk groups are tending to look to take place in daytime.

Today, from 11am, will see the penultimate “Walk and Talk” session heading off around South Norwood Country Park.

Aimed at those aged 55 and over, the walks are organised by the Croydon BME Forum. The last one listed as planned (for the time being, at least) will start from the entrance on Albert Road at 11am next Tuesday, September 28.

The walks are expected to last about an hour and a half.

“Socialise, make new friends and connect with nature every week!” say the organisers.

For more details and to book your place on the Walk and Talk, click here.

And throughout October, there’s another set of walks being offered on Monday lunchtimes, meeting at 1pm at the Croydon BME Forum’s Wellness Centre in the Whitgift Centre and setting off for Park Hill. These, too, are aimed at those aged 55-plus.

The walks are scheduled for Mondays October 4, 11, 18 and 25.

You need to book your place in advance to take part. For more details and to register for your free place, click here.

