Take a 5k hike, or bike, and raise funds for better mental health

The Maudsley mental health charity is encouraging south Londoners to get a little fitter next month and give the state of their own mental health a gentle boost, while raising money to improve the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people.

They are organising “5k in a Day” – a five-kilometre sponsored walk, run or wheel on or around World Mental Health Day, which this year is on Sunday October 10.

This year’s theme is “Mental health in an unequal world”. The fundraiser is designed to be community-based with people taking part in an activity on their own, as a family or joining up with friends, neighbours and colleagues to walk and talk.

Walking and other exercise is beneficial not just to physical, but mental health as well.

To take part in the walk, people simply need to join the charity’s “5k in a day” Facebook Group to register. They will receive a free t-shirt and fundraising pack in the post, along with instructions on how to set up their Facebook Donate page to start their fundraising efforts. They can also post photos of their training and share tips with the community of fellow 5kers.

Money raised will go towards the charity’s “Change the Story” campaign, to prevent and treat mental health problems in childhood or later life by supporting vital clinical and research work.

Research has shown that half of adult mental health problems begin by the age of 14 and suggests that covid-19 has resulted in as many as 1 in 4 children and young people having mental health problems that significantly impact their everyday life and experience.

Rebecca Gray, the charity’s chief executive, said: “This is a chance for a real community celebration. I’m looking forward to taking part to improve my own physical and mental health. And of course, every step we take will support children living with mental health problems.”

The Maudsley Charity works in partnership with South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust and the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King’s College London to promote positive change in the world of mental health.

The charity is a leading funder of the ground-breaking Pears Maudsley Centre for Children and Young People which will open in Denmark Hill in 2023. Researchers and clinicians will work alongside each other to transform the way that we treat and prevent mental illness in young people.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

