Croydon’s Black History Month offers much to be proud about

Croydon’s Black History Month begins tonight under the tagline “Proud2be”.

Organised by the Croydon BME Forum, Black History Month includes an intergenerational fashion show, poetry readings, live music, theatre, a networking brunch and thought-provoking discussions.

The council’s website has a full listing of events.

Tonight’s opening event, hosted by Croydon BME Forum, takes place from 6.30pm at the Business Xchange Hub. Hosted by Debra Chosen, it will feature music from DJ Sound Supreme, Afrobeats performer Silvastone and Norbury Manor Girls’ Choir.

You can watch a livestream here.

Croydon Libraries will host a programme of activities starting with an event for children at Thornton Heath Library on Saturday October 9, when author Kemi Bamgbose will talk about her experience meeting Nelson Mandela in Brixton in 1996.

Information about the talk can be found here.

Andrew Brown, the chair of Croydon BME Forum, said, “We are happy this year to once again be working with Croydon Council, Croydon University Hospital and Norbury Manor Business School to deliver Black History Month to Croydon.

“Our theme this year, Proud2be, was chosen as we wanted to celebrate all the things that we are proud of. Proud to be black, proud to be a woman, proud to live in Croydon.

“Whatever you are proud of we want you to celebrate with us this year during Black History Month.”

