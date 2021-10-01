Garden centre plants a seed with children’s activity sessions

Dobbies, the garden centre chain, has relaunched its Little Seedlings Club for budding gardeners aged from four to 10, with the first sessions at its Woodcote Green centre in Sutton this Sunday, October 3.

Packed full of activities, tutorials and educational content, the children’s gardening club offers planting ideas, workshops and an opportunity to learn all about wildlife, plants and the environment.

Leon Bagley has been named as their Little Seedlings Ambassador following a nationwide call out from Dobbies to find young gardening fans.

Leon will share photos, blogs and news from the Club as well as appearing in Dobbies’ Little Seedlings campaigns with photographs of his gardening progress. Not only will Leon learn and develop his own skills, but he’ll also help Dobbies spread the word about all the great activities on offer at the Little Seedlings Club.

“I like planting lots of seedlings and I like planting seeds into compost,” green-fingered Leon said.

“They like heat, water, and sunshine. I hope others would like to join in and start growing some plants.”

Dobbies’ Marcus Eyles said, “We are constantly looking at ways to get children involved in gardening, and we’re delighted to have relaunched our Little Seedlings Club. It was great to see so many applicants for the ambassador roles and we’re thrilled to have Leon from Sutton onboard.”

There will be two sessions on offer at Woodcote Green this Sunday: one which is aimed at children aged from four to seven years, and a second for those aged eight to 10.

The in-store workshop is free to attend, but booking is required to secure a space. Parents are advised to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

For more information on the Little Seedlings Club, or to find out how your little one can participate in the October workshop visit www.dobbies.com/little-seedlings.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

