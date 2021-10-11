After 20-month covid lockdown, Turtle Bay looks to reopen

Restaurant chain’s Croydon branch is staging a recruitment day on Tuesday for front- and back-of-house staff

Turtle Bay, the Caribbean restaurant on the High Street, is set to reopen next month, almost two years since it closed in response to the first covid lockdown.

The Turtle Bay chain has more than 40 outlets across the country, but Croydon is the only one not yet to have managed to reopen. The venue is undergoing some refurbishment ahead of the November relaunch.

The business is also hiring kitchen and waiting staff. A special “Audition Day” will be taking place tomorrow, October 12, for “anyone who wants to become part of the team and learn everything there is to know about rum, reggae and jerk”. The firm’s careers website is here.

A spokesperson for the company was unable to answer questions about the lengthy delay to the reopening of the Croydon branch, beyond stating that the restaurant is getting new furniture, artwork and styling.

“The restaurant’s trademark beach-shack inspired interior will be given a whole new look and feel with updated colourways, brand new eclectic artwork and natural materials all adding to the laid back, social experience.” Which is nice.

Turtle Bay’s Happy “Hour” will return – it actually lasts more like 10 hours daily – where all of the restaurant’s tropical cocktails are available as 2-for-1 from 10am (yes, 10am) to 7pm daily, and again from 9.30pm during the week and from 10pm at weekends right up until close.

Turtle Bay’s Bottomless Brunch will be making its return to Croydon, too. Running every day from 10am to last sittings at 3pm (5pm on Sundays), it’s a two-hour long Caribbean cocktail and brunching experience – what the company calls, “a sunshine-filled catch-up event like no other including unlimited tropical cocktails, mocktails, Red Stripe or prosecco all to a soundtrack of laid-back reggae beats”.

Bottomless brunch includes any brunch dish – from Big Kingston Grill Down (the Bay’s Caribbean twist on a full English), to the Vegan Yardbird all for £29.50 per person. It can be upgraded to include any main course dish for £33.30.

The company’s PR people were unable to offer any date for the reopening. The restaurant is not even taking any bookings yet.

Though the business would like to offer you a data-scraping exercise, inviting “Turtle Bay fans” to “sign up to the mailing list so that they can be the first in line when bookings are open”, offering that “everyone who signs up to the mailing list between now and the end of October will be in with a chance of winning a table at the VIP opening event to welcome the reopening in true Turtle Bay style”.

If you want to trade your email details for “a chance of winning” a VIP table at an event that no one seems to know when it will take place, we suggest that you Google Turtle Bay Croydon…

