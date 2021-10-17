Council issues urgent warning over Regina Road cold callers

It took the council 24 hours after Inside Croydon published its report on the bogus cold callers who had descended on the blocks of flats in Regina Road.

But yesterday, a council-produced flyer was posted in the entrance halls of each of the three blocks, and in the lifts. Leaflets were not distributed door-to-door, however.

Marked “Urgent notice to all residents at Regina Road”, the council’s leaflet confirmed our report of three men claiming to be solicitors, surveyors or even council staff, but without any proper proof of identity. iC was aware of at least 20 residents who had raised their concerns.

“We strongly urge you, for your own safety, not to let anyone into your home without checking that they have valid ID,” the leaflet stated.

“Croydon Council staff and our repairs contractors Axis always wear a lanyard with ID.”

The ward councillors for Regina Road, including Newman’s nark, “Thirsty” Clive Fraser, have meanwhile remained silent on this important public safety issue.

