Schoolchildren’s half-term homework is to have their covid jab

Parents and carers can, for the first time, book a covid-19 vaccination for their 12-to-15-year-olds during the schools’ half-term this month using the national booking system.

Starting tomorrow, October 23, parents and carers can book an appointment to take their child to a local vaccination centre at Centrale Shopping Centre, 21 North End, Croydon, CR0 1TY and Valley Park Surgery, Croydon, CR0 4YD, and so reduce the risk of them becoming seriously ill with the virus.

Those aged 12 to 15 can also get vaccinated in neighbouring boroughs during the half-term, when a parent or carer books their appointment.

The following centres are offering these vaccinations:

Hawks Road Health Clinic, Kingston-upon-Thames, KT1 3EW

Centre Court Shopping Centre, Wimbledon, 4 Queen’s Rd, London, SW19 8YE

St Nicholas Shopping Centre, Sutton, 3 St Nicholas Way, Sutton, SM1 1AY

Roehampton Vaccination Centre, QMH Carpark Queen Mary’s Hospital, Roehampton Lane, London SW15 5PN

The Wilson Hospital, Mitcham, CR4 4LD

The vaccination programme will continue in Croydon schools at the start of the new term, consistent with other school-based vaccination programmes.

Rachel Flowers, Croydon Council’s director of public health, said: “The vaccination aims to protect young people from covid-19, to reduce outbreaks in schools and to protect friends and family against the virus.

“Allowing parents and carers to use the national vaccine booking system will make it easier for them to protect their child’s health and wellbeing. It will also be reassuring for many parents and carers to be able to attend their child’s appointment outside of school hours.

“We encourage anyone who still has questions about the covid-19 vaccine to speak to a health professional at a local vaccination site so that you can make the right decision for you and your family.”

Everyone aged over 16 and eligible for a covid-19 vaccination is being urged to have their first and second dose as soon as possible. When enough people get vaccinated, it’s harder for a disease to spread to those who can’t have vaccines.

You can still book your vaccine appointment online or visit a walk-in or pop-up clinic in Croydon. Find out more here.

It is particularly important for people aged over 50 to get their flu jab and the covid-19 booster jab when offered to boost their immunity to tackle these viruses as winter approaches. Visit the NHS website for all the information you need.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

