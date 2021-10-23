Time to ‘go on a journey’ as David Lean Cinema re-opens

Multiple Oscar-winning movie Nomadland will delight the audience when they return to the David Lean Cinema as it re-opens on Tuesday following 20 months of covid lockdown restrictions.

“We will be screening a range of award-winning films from the past year, such as Nomadland and Another Round, with new releases such as The French Dispatch and Last Night in Soho,” according to David Lavelli of the David Lean Cinema Campaign, the volunteer-run community interest company which operates the arthouse venue in the Croydon Clocktower.

The David Lean Cinema is feeling its way forward in this “new normal”, not-quite-post-covid world. A bit like Nomadland’s star Frances McDormand, and Timothy Spall in another film being shown in the next month, The Last Bus, they are “going on a journey”, to use the current marketingspeak terminology.

There will be two types of screening at the re-opened cinema – those where all 68 seats will be available, and other, socially distanced screenings where only 28 seats will be available.

“All necessary covid-19 precautions will be in place and our volunteer staff have been trained in these to ensure our patrons’ safety and well-being,” the cinema says.

Screenings will take place at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 2pm on alternate Saturdays.

As well as Nomadland, this week’s re-opening will feature Summer of Soul, a documentary that uses footage from the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, and mixes historical perspectives with musical performances by Sly and the Family Stone, Nina Simone, BB King, Stevie Wonder, The Staples Singers, Mahalia Jackson, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Hugh Masekela and many more.

Other highlights of the programme through November and into December include The Last Bus.

Featuring Timothy Spall and Phyllis Logan, this new British “feelgood movie” sees Spall’s character decide to take the ashes of his dead wife from their home in John O’Groats all the way back to their marriage’s first home, at Land’s End, all achieved using his free bus pass.

As previously, tickets at the David Lean Cinema are set at bargain prices, £8.50, while for those aged 65 and over, they are £7.50. Concessions (under-25s, full-time students, claimants and people with disabilities) are £5.00.

Bookings have to be made online at www.davidleancinema.org.uk, or by phone on 0333 666 3366 (the phone line is open 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and a £1.80 charge is made for any number of tickets). Under current restrictions, the David Lean Cinema is unable to provide personal or cash bookings.

