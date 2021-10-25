NHS alliance staging consultations in Coulsdon, Nov 4 and 5

A health services alliance organisation is to stage two consultation sessions next week to outline plans for the medical centre planned for Coulsdon town centre.

The sessions will be held at Coulsdon Methodist Church on Thursday November 4 and Friday November 5 from 1pm to 6pm. Matthew Kershaw, the CEO of Croydon NHS Health Services Trust, will introduce the plans at 1.30pm each day.

“These events offer residents a chance to find out more and help shape the future of health services in our community,” say the event organisers.

The plans will affect residents living in

Purley Oaks and Riddlesdown

Purley and Woodcote

Sanderstead

Kenley

Coulsdon Town

Old Coulsdon

The centre is to be built on land south of Malcolm Road, next door to the former CALAT Centre.

The organisers state, “As outlined in the NHS Long-Term Plan and Croydon Health and Care Plan, we are bringing services closer to residents and providing additional GP capacity within the area.”

The One Croydon Alliance, which is organising the sessions, is a partnership between Croydon Council, Age UK and the NHS (including South West London Clinical Commissioning Group, Croydon Health Services, Croydon GP Collaborative and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust) “working together to support residents to stay well by making services more accessible and community-focused”.

They say that the changes proposed “will provide additional capacity, including additional consulting and clinic rooms and workspace. These spaces will be used by a range of

services including primary and community teams”.

Some of the services being considered for the site include, General Practice, a musculoskeletal hub, a rheumatology clinic, talking therapy, Integrated Community Team (health, social care and voluntary sector services), falls and frailty clinic, children and midwifery and housing and benefits advice.

If you have any questions about the event, or would like to attend and have

accessibility requests, please email: one.croydon.alliance@croydon.gov.uk. An online survey is promised to follow.

