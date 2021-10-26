Shop at the Co-op and you can help local disabilities charity

A South Croydon-based charity has been selected to be part of a fund-raising scheme, and is appealing to shoppers to buy more from their local Co-op branch to help raise more money for their essential work.

The Garwood Foundation, based on Bramley Hill, works with people with disabilities. It has been selected as one of the charities to benefit from the Co-op Local Community Fund.

When members buy selected Co-op branded products and services, 1p from every £1 spent goes to support selected local causes, like the Garwood Foundation.

“As you can imagine, the last 18 months have been really challenging for small, charitable groups like ours,” said Karin Schnabel of the Foundation.

“The pandemic has drastically affected our fundraising efforts, so we’re grateful to have this partnership with the local Co-op.

“We’re urging local members to choose us as their cause so we can deliver our project and help more people in Croydon.”

Co-op members can select the Garwood Foundation as their local cause by clicking here. “We really hope that people will visit the Co-op website or download the Co-op app and select us as their Local Community Fund cause so we can continue making a difference,” Schnabel said.

The Garwood Foundation is raising funds for a Carers’ Forum, for the carers of people with disabilities of all of their three services: Rutherford School, Bramley Hill Day Centre and Jean Garwood House, a residential home.

The forum will be open to any carers from any of the three services, amounting to around 100 carers.

The forum will take place once a month for four hours at a time, with a minimum of 15 carers per session. The sessions will comprise of coffee mornings to socialise and get advice from a family support worker, as well as outings, guest speakers, pampering sessions, carers’ lunches and other activities.

To discover more about the work of the Garwood Foundation, click here.

To find out more about the Foundation’s Rutherford School, click here.

