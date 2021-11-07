Photographer ready to share her ‘wonky vision’ with Cronx art

A Croydon-based artist has launched a collection of Cronx-based posters for sale, offering perhaps the perfect Christmas gift ideas.

Monica Gianniti Brookbank was brought up in south London and describes herself as a “photo artist with wonky vision”.

“I have been designing for more than 15 years and I love tattoo art, Halloween, red wine, salami, chocolate and the moo cow smells of the countryside.”

She says that her “father charmed me into photography”, but in 2002, she lost the central sight in her left eye.

“Most of the vision was restored,” she says, “but as the fear of going blind had terrified me, I decided to turn my hobby into a business and began studying photography at night classes after work.”

Gianniti developed a love for fine art photography and for experimenting with different techniques both in camera and in her digital darkroom.

“I create art to wear or art for your space,” she says.

Her Croydon design gallery – called www.monjiiart.com, and which includes a range of other designs – is now online here, with her posters starting from around £24 each.

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

