Striking college lecturers claim victory over new pay offer

The University and College Union – UCU – is this week claiming victory after strike action at further education institutions across south London, including Croydon College, won a significant pay rise for lecturers and other staff.

UCU members at Croydon College have voted to accept a new deal on pay and conditions. They have staged seven days of strike action so far during the autumn term, in response to a “derisory” offer of a 1 per cent pay increase.

The new deal includes a backdated 2 per cent pay increase for all staff and 5 per cent for lower-paid members in learning support roles and a minimum salary for qualified teachers of around £30,000.

There are additional commitments around workload protection, a four-week summer leave period and simplified pay progression.

In July, staff at 15 colleges had voted to take strike action over pay demands. Croydon is one of 10 of those colleges to have now received an improved pay offer.

“This is a fantastic win for all our members at Croydon, Carshalton, Kingston, Merton and South Thames colleges,” said Jo Grady, the UCU’s general secretary.

“By taking industrial action they have won long-overdue improvements to their pay and terms and conditions, which will particularly benefit lower-paid staff.”

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

