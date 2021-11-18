Jingle Bells! 3 pairs of Christmas concert tickets to be won!!

What a great way to get into the swing of things for the festive season – WIN a pair of tickets to the Len Phillips Orchestra’s Swingin’ Christmas concert at the Fairfield Halls on December 21 in our exclusive competition for iC patrons.



Inside Croydon, in conjunction with band leader Joe Pettitt and the orchestra, is delighted to offer three pairs of tickets for what promises to be a great evening enjoying some of the best-loved Christmas tunes, from Jingle Bells to Silent Night.

Topping the bill are international singing stars Gary Williams and Louise Cookman.

Williams has performed worldwide, and starred in the West End’s Rat Pack. He’s been described as “The UK’s leading standard bearer for the supercool era” by the Evening Standard.

Cookman has sung with the world-famous Pasadena Roof Orchestra, with the BBC Big Band and has performed at Ronnie Scott’s, Cadogan Hall and the Royal Festival Hall.

Backed up by the virtuoso musicians in the 17-piece Len Phillips Swing Orchestra, for the big night out at the Fairfield Halls, Cookman and Williams will be singing some of the all-time favourites of the season, including Let It Snow, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas and, of course, White Christmas.

A pair of stalls tickets in the Fairfield’s Concert Hall for this show would normally cost nearly £60, but three lucky Inside Croydon subscribers will be able to enjoy their evening with a guest completely FREE, just by answering one simple question…

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is one of the best-selling records of all-time. But what is the name of the 1942 Hollywood musical which it was written for and that saw it win the Oscar for Best Song?

The winners will be the first three correct entries drawn from the Editor’s very large hat after the competition deadline of noon on Friday, December 10.

To enter, you MUST be an Inside Croydon subscriber, paying a modest fee to help support this website’s headline-grabbing and agenda-setting independent journalism.

To sign up to become an iC patron, click here.

Send your quiz answers by email to inside.croydon@btinternet.com, with “Swingin’ Christmas competition” in the subject field. Please include a daytime contact number; we hope to advise the winners of their prizes by email before December 14.

Usual Ts&Cs apply. There are no alternative prizes, and the Editor’s decision is final.

Good luck!

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

