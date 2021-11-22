Charities get chance of £1,000 ‘gift’ in Christmas draw

Charities in Croydon could get a £1,000 Christmas “gift” if enough of their supporters submit an appeal and make a strong enough case for their favourite cause as part of an annual giveaway organised by an insurance company.

Specialist insurer Ecclesiastical is giving £120,000 to good causes as part of its annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign.

Croydon residents are invited to nominate a registered charity close to their hearts to benefit from this festive financial boost.

Ten lucky charity winners will be announced each weekday, from December 6 to 21.

Breaking Barriers, Royal Mencap Society, Teenager Cancer Trust and Alzheimer’s Society were some of the beneficiaries in 2020.

It’s quick and easy to nominate a charity online.

Nominations are open until December 20 and you can vote for your favourite charity at www.movementforgood.com/12days.

Winners will be drawn at random and Ecclesiastical say that, “while it’s not a popularity contest, the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected”.

Last year saw 285,000 people around the country take part, with 17,800 charitable causes receiving votes.

Mark Hews, Ecclesiastical’s group CEO, said: “As a commercial company with a charitable purpose, giving back is at the heart of our business. Ecclesiastical is the fourth largest corporate donor in the UK. Our annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign has supported hundreds of charities over the past four years and I’m delighted that we will once again help charities change lives for the better.

“We know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference. We’re encouraging everyone to nominate a cause close to their hearts this Christmas to be in for a chance to win a festive financial boost.”

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations

Inside Croydon: 3million page views in 2020. Seen by 1.4million unique visitors

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

